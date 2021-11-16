Ryan Getzlaf scores 1,000th career point in Ducks’ 1,000th franchise win

Trevor Zegras scored his second goal in overtime to extend the Ducks’ winning streak to eight — and notch the 1,000th franchise win — with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

Ryan Getzlaf reached 1,000 career points and Troy Terry extended his point streak to 15 games for the Ducks, who remain unbeaten in November and have won six straight at home dating Oct. 31. John Gibson stopped 28 shots for the Ducks.

It’s the second straight game Zegras has had two goals. His overtime winner with 45 seconds left came on a wrist shot to beat Washington goaltender Vitek Vanecek.

Garrett Pilon and Tom Wilson scored and Vanecek made 28 saves for the Capitals, whose four-game winning streak was snapped.

Getzlaf and Terry each had an assist on Cam Fowler’s goal early in the first period. Getzlaf became the 92nd player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points with the primary assist. He is also the seventh active player to reach the milestone.

Meanwhile, Terry is tied with Edmonton’s Connor McDavid for the NHL’s longest point streak. No other player has recorded a streak of more than nine games. Terry’s streak is also tied with Getzlaf for the third-longest in franchise history. Corey Perry has the record at 19 games, which was accomplished in 2009.

Fowler took Getzlaf’s cross-ice pass that deflected off the boards and ripped a slap shot past Vanecek at 3:32 of the first period for his third goal of the season.

Pilon scored his first NHL goal to tie it at 1 in the third period. Anaheim regained the lead midway through the period when Zonny Milano flipped a pass to Zegras, who put a wrist shot between Vanecek’s legs.

Wilson sent it into overtime with 2 1/2 minutes left in the third, when he deflected John Carlson’s shot from the point into the net. It was Wilson’s fifth goal in the last seven games.