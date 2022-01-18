Advertisement
Hockey

Ducks’ Troy Terry one of final four voted to NHL All-Star squads

Ducks right wing Troy Terry reacts after scoring.
Ducks right wing Troy Terry reacts after scoring during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Honda Center on Jan. 4.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Associated Press
NEW YORK — 

Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Ducks winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday.

The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan Division voting. Stamkos will join the Atlantic Division team, Kadri goes to the Central Division squad, and Terry to the Pacific.

The event features a three-game tournament played in a 3-on-3 format, with 11-man teams from each of the league’s four divisions.

Washington star Alex Ovechkin and high-scoring Edmonton teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl headlined the rosters announced last Thursday.

