Trevor Zegras scores late on power play as Ducks defeat Bruins, end two-game skid

Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal with 21.6 seconds remaining to give the Ducks a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night at Honda Center.

Rickard Rakell, Isac Lundestrom and Adam Henrique scored in the first period and John Gibson made 31 saves for the Ducks (26-21-9), who had lost their last two games and five of the last seven in regulation.

Nick Foligno and Brandon Carlo each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (32-18-4), whose five-game winning streak ended. David Pastrnak also scored, and Linus Ullmark allowed four goals on 28 shots. Boston beat the Kings 7-0 on Monday night at Staples Center.

Zegras won it on a wrist shot from the left circle, with Sonny Milano setting a crucial screen, after Charlie McAvoy had been called for hooking.

Pastrnak tied it 3-all 1:52 into the third period when his one-timer deflected off both Ducks defenseman Brendan Guhle and center Sam Carrick.

Carlo cut it to 3-2 with 8:45 left in the second when Gibson couldn’t handle his shot from the blue line through traffic and it trickled in.

The Ducks struck twice in the final 2:07 of the first period to take a 3-1 lead. Lundestrom’s 13th goal put the Ducks back in front, pouncing on a Cam Fowler rebound after a swarming forecheck created a turnover, before Henrique finished off an odd-man rush with 56.7 left for the two-goal advantage.

Boston had given up just one goal in the first period during its previous five games and had never trailed after 20 minutes.

Rakell banged in the rebound of Ryan Getzlaf’s shot on a power play to put the Ducks up 1-0 6:33 into the game. It was Rakell’s 153rd goal, tying Steve Rucchin for fifth in franchise history.

Foligno tied it up at 1 at 8:15, chopping Brandon Carlo’s shot from the right point between Gibson’s legs for his second goal.