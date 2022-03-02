Kings blow two-goal lead to fall to Stars, 4-3

Alexander Radulov scored the winning goal in his 500th NHL game to cap Dallas’ four-goal second period and the Stars rallied to beat the L.A. Kings 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Radulov and Ryan Suter scored in the final minute of the period, after Luke Glendening and Jason Robertson connected, to help Dallas improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games and 30-20-3 overall.

Radulov, whose 2020-21 season ended early with surgery to his core, scored his third goal of the season and second in his last 40 games. He had a career-high 29 goals in 2018-19.

“It feels like it was yesterday,” said Radulov, whose NHL career began in 2006 and has been broken up by eight seasons in Russia’s KHL. “Time flies.”

“That’s the best I’ve seen him skate,” Dallas coach Rick Bowness said.

Jake Oettinger made 28 saves to improve to 15-3-0 at home this season.

Kings rookie Arthur Kaliyev had his first two-goal game in the NHL, Phillip Danualt also scored and Cal Petersen stopped 39 shots. Kaliyev nearly notched his first NHL trick with the tying goal in the final minute when his shot bounced up over Oettinger and off the goalie’s back inches from the net.

The Kings have had lost two straight after winning five in a row, and they saw the end of their six-game road winning streak.

“We lost a 60-minute game in 20 minutes,” said Kings assistant coach Trent Yawney, who ran the team for the fourth consecutive game with head coach Todd McLellan in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. “And it was mostly self-inflected. We turned the puck over, and we took penalties.”

Dallas trailed 3-1 after Kaliyev’s second goal, a power-play strike with 6:43 left in the second period.

“I thought we were in a good spot, and then it got away from us,” Kaliyev said. “Hopefully, I can bring that confidence to the next game.”

Robertson, an Arcadia native, started the Stars’ rally with 5:47 to go with a shot between Petersen’s pads. Suter scored from the left point with 59 seconds left, and Radulov converted a rebound on a power play with 13 seconds to go.

“We got the momentum going there and kind of never looked back,” said Suter, who scored his fifth of the season. “It was a grind early, and then kind of found our way.”

Danault has a career-high 16 goals with six in his last 10 games and 12 since Jan. 1.

The Kings are second in the Pacific Division with 65 points, five behind Calgary. Beginning with Wednesday’s game, they will play their final 32 games in 65 days.

The Stars hold the second wild card in the Western Conference with 63 points to tie Edmonton, Dallas having a game in hand.

“Somebody’s going to miss the playoffs when they’ve had a really good year,” Bowness said.