Ducks’ losing streak stretches to 11 games in overtime loss to Stars

The Ducks were offensively inert for most of the first two periods, but Gibson kept the score close until Drysdale converted on two fortunate bounces with 40 seconds left in the second. After Drysdale flung the puck in from the point, it ricocheted off the rear boards and in off the back of Oettinger’s skate for the defenseman’s fourth goal.

“It’s one of those you just laugh about,” Oettinger said. “Weird, fluky goal. Hopefully we’ll get a couple of those. Just a one-in-a-million-like angle, and it just rolled up my skate and in.”

Drysdale, who turns 20 next week, is a playmaking rookie defenseman who had hit an offensive drought. He has played in all but one game this season for the Ducks but hadn’t scored a goal in 43 games.

Dallas defenseman John Klingberg got frustrated and accidentally hit linesman Vaughan Rody with the puck in the third period. Rody went down hard, but stayed in the game.

Marian Studenic appeared in his seventh game this season for Dallas in place of healthy scratch Denis Gurianov, who hadn’t missed a game since Jan. 15. Sekera filled in for defenseman Esa Lindell, who has an upper-body injury.