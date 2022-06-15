Lightning vs. Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final: How to watch, start times and odds

What you need to know: The Stanley Cup Final gets underway Wednesday night with Game 1 of the best-of-seven series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver.

The Lightning are playing for their third consecutive Stanley Cup title. No NHL team has won three straight since the early 1980s when the New York Islanders won four titles in a row.

The Avalanche and Lightning met twice in the regular season and Colorado won both games. The Avalanche clinched home-ice advantage by finishing first in the Western Conference with a 56-19-7 regular-season record, and then topped Nashville, St. Louis and Edmonton in the playoffs.

The Lightning reached the Final by overcoming a tough challenge from the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference final.

Nazem Kadri is Colorado’s top scorer with 28 goals and 59 assists while Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 20 goals and 66 assists.

How to watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Final

Where: Ball Arena, Denver; Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.

Radio: ESPN Radio (710 AM in L.A. market)

Betting lines and odds

Game 1: Colorado -158, Tampa Bay +135, O/U 6 points.

