Ducks can’t keep up in chaotic finish against Canucks

Andrei Kuzmenko recorded his first NHL hat trick and Elias Pettersson had a five-point game as the Vancouver Canucks held off the Ducks 8-5 on Thursday.

The rookie winger Kuzmenko scored twice in a combined eight-goal third period by the teams. He gave Vancouver a 6-4 lead on a deflection late in the third period and completed the hat trick with a wrist shot off the rush that beat John Gibson five-hole to make it 7-4.

Troy Terry led the Ducks with a goal and two assists. Trevor Zegras, Ryan Strome, Max Comtois and Max Jones also scored for the Ducks, whose two-game win streak ended. Gibson stopped 39 of 46 shots and recorded a secondary assist on Terry’s first-period goal.

Pettersson had a goal and four assists and teammate Bo Horvat had two goals and an assist. Spencer Martin made 26 saves as the Canucks won for the third time in four games after they began the season 0-5-2 under second-year coach Bruce Boudreau.

Comtois scored his second goal in as many games on a breakaway nearly eight minutes into the third period to pull the Ducks to 5-3. Zegras followed up with his seventh goal of the season, a power-play strike through traffic to make it 5-4. Jones converted a rebound before Vancouver put it away on Horvat’s empty-net score, his team-leading 10th goal this season.

Terry has 15 points in 11 games, on five goals and 10 points.

One of Kuzmenko’s goals came after the Ducks unsuccessfully challenged for goalie interference, on Dakota Joshua’s goal to give Vancouver a 4-2 lead.