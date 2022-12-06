Ryan Strome’s overtime goal lifts Ducks over Hurricanes

Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak.

Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks’ seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout.

Adam Henrique, Max Comtois and Brett Leason also scored for Anaheim. John Gibson stopped 34 shots.

Brady Skjei, Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal had goals for Carolina. Kochetkov made 26 saves.

Carolina has earned a point in each of its last eight road games (4-0-4), marking the fifth road point streak of at least eight games in franchise history. The Hurricanes have already played 17 games away from home this season, the second-most of any team.