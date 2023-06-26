Connor McDavid voted NHL’s top player by his peers; Anze Kopitar wins Lady Byng award

Kings captain Anze Kopitar plays against the Philadelphia Flyers in January. Kopitar won the NHL’s Lady Byng Memorial Trophy on Monday.

Connor McDavid won the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL’s most outstanding player as voted by his peers Monday night, a clear-cut choice after the highest-scoring season by a player in more than a quarter-century.

McDavid won the Lindsay Award for the fourth time. He was also expected to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP later in the league’s annual award ceremony.

The Edmonton Oilers’ captain led the league with 64 goals, 89 assists and 153 points. That’s the most points since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.

McDavid previously won the Hart in 2017 and 2021 and the Lindsay in 2017, 2018 and 2021. Universally recognized as the best hockey player in the world, McDavid is still searching for his first Stanley Cup title after losing in the second round of the playoffs to eventual champion Vegas.

Anze Kopitar of the Kings won the Lady Byng Award for gentlemanly conduct, and Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Mark Messier Leadership Award.

Seattle’s Matty Beniers won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year. Beniers led all rookies with 57 points and was tied for the lead among them in goals with 24, helping the Kraken make the playoffs in their second year of existence.

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron won the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward for a sixth time, building on the NHL record he broke last year. At age 37, he led the league in faceoff wins and percentage and was on the ice for only 27 goals against at even strength in 78 games.