Lukas Dostal’s 43-save effort gives Ducks edge in shootout win over Kings

Ducks defenseman Brian Dumoulin celebrates after scoring during the third period of a 2-1 shootout victory over the Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night.

Lukas Dostal made 43 saves, Trevor Zegras and Leo Carlsson scored in the shootout and the Ducks beat the Kings 2-1 on Saturday night for their sixth victory in seven games.

Brian Dumoulin scored his first goal of the season early in the third period for the Ducks, who are rolling into the two-week international break amid their most successful stretch since November 2023.

Adrian Kempe scored the tying goal with 2:39 left in regulation to spoil Dostal’s bid for a third career shutout. David Rittich stopped 24 shots for the Kings, whose three-game winning streak ended with their first loss to the rival Ducks in three meetings.

The Kings were on the verge of their third shutout loss in six games before Phillip Danault slipped a pass from the boards to the streaking Kempe, whose backhand hit Dostal in the chest and trickled in. Kempe got his 25th goal, hitting the milestone for the fourth consecutive season.

The rivalry began with two dull periods before Dumoulin finally scored in his 54th game for Anaheim, walking in from the point and beating Rittich.

Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper missed the game for personal reasons, forcing Rittich to start back-to-back games after beating Dallas on Friday.

Ducks captain Radko Gudas sat out with an illness.

Trevor Lewis had four shots on goal after the Kings held a pregame ceremony honoring the veteran for recently playing in his 1,000th NHL game.

Doughty in 4 Nations

Canada added Drew Doughty to its roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, choosing the veteran defenseman as the injury replacement for Alex Pietrangelo, who withdrew from the tournament that begins Wednesday.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time Stanley Cup champion recently made his NHL season debut with the Kings after breaking his left ankle in an exhibition game in September. Had he not been injured, Doughty would have been on the initial roster unveiled in December.

“Obviously he’s got a ton of experience internationally and then in the NHL on the runs that he’s been on with L.A.,” Canada captain Sidney Crosby said. “But I think above that too he’s pretty versatile back there. He’s a guy you can play in any situation, really, so I think just his experience and the fact that he can play in a lot of different situations would be things that he brings.”