Kings have first three-game run with win over Golden Knights

The Kings didn’t have forward Austin Wagner on Sunday because he was recovering from the high hit he took from San Jose defenseman Erik Karlsson on Saturday. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Sunday suspended Karlsson two games for an illegal hit to the head that it deemed avoidable and said while Karlsson also hit Wagner’s shoulder, the principal point of contact was Wagner’s head. Kings coach Willie Desjardins declined to comment on the league’s disciplinary action. “I think it is important to protect the players and I think that’s something they’re trying to take out of the game, but that’s the league’s call,” Desjardins said. Nikita Scherbak took Wagner’s spot but played just six minutes and 55 seconds.