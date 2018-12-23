Ilya Kovalchuk, Kings find the formula for success, beat Sharks in overtime

The Kings haven’t always been resilient lately, but they regrouped well after they lost Wagner and lost what they believed was a good goal. The cohesion and sharpness of their performance on Saturday is what Kovalchuk had envisioned when he signed his three-year, $18.75-million contract last summer. Thanks to his lethal shot, set up by a nifty faked shot and pass by defenseman Jake Muzzin, they got the early power-play goal. Left wing Alex Iafallo scored the second goal, at 5:15 of the second period, on a slick one-timer of his own. And although the Sharks scored twice in the third to pull even, on a redirect by Lukas Radil at 10:18 and a tip by Joe Pavelski with 31 seconds left and Jones replaced by an extra skater, the Kings got 29 saves from Jonathan Quick and found a way to win.