Mike Trout's injury scare is a reminder that Angels' roster isn't deep

The Angels were limited to three hits, including one over the six innings pitched by the A’s unremarkable starter, Mike Fiers. They didn’t collect their first hit until Tommy La Stella doubled in the fifth inning. About as close they came to scoring was in the fourth inning, when Trout was on second base and Andrelton Simmons drove a ball to the warning track that was caught by a sky-bound Robbie Grossman.