Why are Beyonce fans sending death threats to the Warriors majority owner’s wife?

Death threats? Really, Beyhive?
That’s reportedly one of the ways Beyonce’s devoted fans are reacting to a viral video of Nicole Curran, wife of Golden State Warriors majority owner Joseph Lacob, leaning over Queen Bey to interact with the music superstar’s husband, rapper Jay-Z, during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.
Curran told ESPN she had asked their courtside guests if they wanted anything to drink. When Jay-Z requested a vodka soda (Beyonce wanted only water), Curran wondered if he wanted a lime with it. Because of the noise at Oracle Arena, Curran said, she leaned over so she could hear his response.
“I was trying to be a good hostess,” Curran said.
But many folks on social media saw the video and thought Beyonce was annoyed with Curran’s actions.
The members of the Beyhive are very protective of their idol. They bombarded Curran with bee emojis, and reportedly much worse, on her Instagram account. At one point, Curran tried to explain to the singer’s devoted fan base that she’s “a happily married woman” and indicated that some people were “telling me to kill myself.”
According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Curran received death threats on social media and eventually shut down her Instagram account “just to make it all stop.”
"I've never experienced cyber-bullying like this,” Curran said. “I can't believe our players go through this. That kids go through this."
Beyonce’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, took to Instagram on Thursday night to ask the Beyhive to cool it.
“I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human,” she wrote. “It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name.”