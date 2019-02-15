Colin Kaepernick reportedly wanted $20 million to play in upstart AAF

Colin Kaepernick is said to have a net worth of $20 million. He reportedly wanted to double that by playing in the Alliance of American Football.
The former NFL quarterback discussed playing for the upstart professional football league during its development stage but wanted at least $20 million to do so, according to the Associated Press.
Lindsay Jones of the Athletic also reported that Kaepernick talked with CEO Charlie Ebersol about possibly joining the league and that the AAF did not initiate the conversation.
Those talks apparently didn’t amount to anything, as the league made its debut last weekend without Kaepernick’s participation.
AAF players make $225,000 over three years. Kaepernick made nearly $40 million in his final three years with the San Francisco 49ers. He opted out of his contract following the 2016 season and hasn’t landed an NFL job since.
Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL, saying the owners have colluded to keep him out of the league because of his protests against social injustice during the national anthem.
According to Jones, the AAF had similar discussions with other NFL veterans, including Tim Tebow, who currently is focusing on a baseball career.