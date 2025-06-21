Kelsey Plum returns, but Sparks fall to Minnesota for their third straight loss
MINNEAPOLIS — Kayla McBride scored 15 of her season-high 29 points in the fourth quarter, Courtney Williams added 18 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Sparks 82-66 on Saturday night for their third straight win.
Napheesa Collier did not play for the Lynx (12-1). The 2024 WNBA defensive player of the year, Collier left early in the third quarter of Minnesota’s 76-62 win over Las Vegas on Tuesday and did not return.
McBride made nine of 13 from the field, five of seven from three-point range, and Williams finished with six assists and four steals. Maria Kliundikova had 12 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks for Minnesota.
Sarah Ashlee Barker hit a three-pointer that gave the Sparks a 59-58 lead with 7:43 remaining in the game. Kliundikova answered with a layup 24 seconds later, McBride added a three-pointer and a three-point play and Williams made a pull-up jumper with 4:48 left that gave Minnesota a nine-point lead. Dearica Hamby made a layup to cut the deficit to seven before Alanna Smith and McBride hit threes 31 seconds apart about a minute later.
Kelsey Plum scored 11 of her 15 points in the first half, including a layup with 0.2 second left in the second quarter that gave the Sparks a 35-34 lead at halftime. Plum returned to the starting lineup after not playing in a loss to Seattle on Tuesday because of a leg injury. Hamby finished with 13 points and four steals and Azurá Stevens had 11 points and nine rebounds.
The Sparks (4-10) have lost 16 of their last 18 against the Lynx, who beat the Sparks 89-75 in Los Angeles on May 18 and 101-78 at home last Saturday.
Up next: The Sparks play at Chicago on Tuesday.
