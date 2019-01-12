College basketball: No. 22 Indiana loses 78-75 at Maryland

Bruno Fernando had a career-high 25 points and 13 rebounds, Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 24 and Maryland used a second-half surge to rally past No. 22 Indiana 78-75 on Friday night.
The Terrapins (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) trailed by 14 points early in the game and by 10 shortly after halftime before storming back to earn their fifth straight victory.
Two of those wins came against ranked foes — then-No. 24 Nebraska and the Hoosiers (12-4, 3-2), who have lost two in a row following a seven-game winning streak.
Romeo Langford scored 28 points and Juwan Morgan added 14 for Indiana. The Hoosiers shot 12 for 28 in the second half and were outscored 51-40.
After Morgan made the first basket after halftime to go up 37-27, the Terps rattled off 16 straight points — taking their first lead of the game in the process.
Cowan and Darryl Morsell each contributed five points to the surge, and Maryland applied a tight zone defense to force Indiana into nine successive missed shots.
The Terrapins never lost the lead, in part because their only turnover of the second half came with 11 seconds left.
Fernando, a 6-foot-10 sophomore forward, made 11 of 12 shots from the floor to surpass his previous career best of 21 points.
Maryland star freshman Jalen Smith went 0 for 7 during a scoreless first half and finished with 2 points on 0-for-9 shooting, but he contributed 10 rebounds.
Game postponed
Travel issues due to a winter storm have led to postponement of Missouri's men's basketball game at South Carolina. The teams were scheduled to meet Saturday at South Carolina's Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina announced Friday that both teams are in contact with the Southeastern Conference about possible makeup dates for the game. The Tigers (9-4, 0-1) were seeking their first SEC win. The Gamecocks (7-7, 2-0) had opened league play with victories over Florida and No. 14 Mississippi State.
SOUTHLAND
Men’s schedule Saturday
Cal Baptist at Chicago State, Noon
Pepperdine at San Diego, 1 p.m.
UC Davis at Long Beach State, 4 p.m.
UC Irvine at Cal State Fullerton, 6 p.m.
Cal State Northridge at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.