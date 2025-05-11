Prep talk: Servite is building around four freshmen offensive linemen

Servite is excited about its four sophomores to be (from left): Elisha Mueller, Brody Black, Keiden Lokeni and Trey Iosua.

Servite High football coach Chris Reinert is running around spring practices teaching fundamentals. If he ever takes a moment to look over at the offensive linemen and remembers that four are currently freshmen with varsity experience, he just might smile.

He knows that Elisha Mueller, Brody Black, Keiden Lokeni and Trey Iosua are a building block to make Servite a legitimate player in the tough Trinity League.

Mueller, in particular, could be Servite’s next NFL prospect in the mold of first-round draft pick Mason Graham. He’s 6 feet 4 and closing in on 300 pounds. He’s fierce, competitive and a team player.

“He’s everything you want in an offensive lineman,” Reinert said. “He’s big, physical, nasty and has an attitude.”

Servite doesn’t have its track and field athletes out for spring ball. They’re busy trying to win a CIF championship with all their speed, but come summer, beware. Servite will be competing in seven-on-seven tournaments on June 28 at St. John Bosco and July 12 in the Battle at the Beach at Edison. And remember the people up front will be very good. …

The Southern Section will release its baseball and softball pairings on Monday. …

It’s a big weekend ahead for championships in Southern Section lacrosse and boys’ volleyball. The City Section will hold its volleyball championships on Saturday.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. Senior Cooper Schwartz ’25, playing in honor of longtime doubles partner & best friend Braun Levi ’25, paired with freshman Kiran Spurling ’28 to win 7-5, 7-6(5), 6-4.



The best part? Schwartz used Levi’s racket for match point. #LoyolaTennis | #LLB🕊️ pic.twitter.com/tvPSv0q869 — Loyola High Athletics (@LoyolaAthletics) May 10, 2025

