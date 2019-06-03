Hank Haney calls himself ‘The Great Predictor’ after Jeongeun Lee6 wins the U.S. Open

Hank Haney has apologized multiple times and has been suspended from his SiriusXM radio show for predicting that a Korean golfer with the last name Lee would win the U.S. Women’s Open. But that didn’t stop the well-known swing coach from commenting further on the matter Sunday after a Korean golfer with the last name Lee actually did win the tournament.
After the win by South Korean golfer Jeongeun Lee6 — who includes the number in her name because there were five other players named Lee when she played on the LPGA of Korea Tour — tweeted, “I knew a Lee would win," then deleted that comment, according to TMZ.
His Twitter feed now includes a tweet from Sunday that states: “Congratulations to Jeongeun Lee6 on your great win at the US Women’s Open. I knew you’d win. Who’s The Great Predictor now Steve Johnson.”
The last part is a reference to fellow golf teacher Steve Johnson, who asked Haney whom he thought would win the U.S. Women’s Open on the air Wednesday.
Haney answered, "I'm gonna predict a Korean," then added: "I couldn't name you, like, six players on the LPGA Tour. Nah, maybe I could. Well, I'd go with Lee. If I didn't have to name a first name, I'd get a bunch of them right.”
Haney apologized later in the show when informed that some people were offended by his remarks. He also apologized on Twitter, saying that he was “trying to make a point about the overwhelming success of Korean players on the tour. I offended people and I am sorry.”
The next day, SiriusXM and the PGA Tour released a joint statement saying Haney has been suspended from his show during a review of the matter. The statement also included another apology from Haney.
As the U.S. Women’s Open played out Sunday afternoon, Haney wrote in a reply to his tweeted apology from Wednesday: “My prediction that a Korean woman would be atop the leaderboard at the Women’s US Open was based on statistics and facts. Korean women are absolutely dominating the LPGA Tour. If you asked me again my answer would be the same but worded more carefully.”