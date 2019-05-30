Morning Briefing: Hank Haney tees up the complaints with his remarks

“This morning I made some comments about women’s professional golf and its players that were insensitive and that I regret. In an effort to make a point about the overwhelming success of Korean players on the tour I offended people and I am sorry. I have the highest respect for the women who have worked so hard to reach the pinnacle of their sport and I never meant to take that away from their abilities and accomplishments. I’ve worked in the game with men and women players from many different cultures and I look forward to continuing to do so.”