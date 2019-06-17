Joe Cohen's expertise helped the WWE succeed. He hopes to do the same for the XFL

Cohen’s ahead-of-the-curve existence as an industry influencer long before the term became popular only starts with how he married his Madison Square Garden connections in New York to cable programming and flipped the paradigm. His L.A.-based resume includes creator of L.A.’s once-upon-a-time Z Channel, which morphed into SportsChannel L.A. and got the Dodgers, Angels and Clippers to provide exclusive games. Cohen was also co-owner of the NHL Kings in the 1990s post-Bruce McNall rebuild.