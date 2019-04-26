Is Josh Rosen really, really angry again after Cardinals draft Kyler Murray?

Josh Rosen said he was “really, really angry” at last year’s NFL draft after dropping to No. 10 overall before being selected by the Arizona Cardinals.
Looks like the former UCLA quarterback might feel the same a year later, after the Cardinals used the top overall pick Thursday evening in Nashville to select another QB, Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray.
A glance at Rosen’s Twitter and Instagram feeds shows he is not following the Cardinals. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport and Clayton Holloway reported that Rosen unfollowed his current employer following the Murray pick.
That could mean Rosen is really, really angry after the first round of the draft for the second straight year. Or it might mean that he’s getting ready to relocate — multiple media reports say that Arizona and the Miami Dolphins are close to a deal involving the quarterback.
Rosen was considered the most NFL-ready quarterback in the 2018 draft, but ended up watching three other QBs (Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen) and nine other players go before him.
“There were nine mistakes made ahead of me, and I'm going to make sure they all know it was a mistake,” Rosen told reporters at the time.
That’s not how things worked out. After playing in 14 games last season, Rosen ranked 32nd in the league in completion percentage (55.2), 33rd in passing yards per game (172.8), 31st in touchdowns thrown (11) and 33rd in passer rating (66.7). Also, 14 of Rosen’s passes were intercepted, which tied him for fifth-worst in that category.
The Cardinals finished with five more losses than the previous season. The silver lining to their 3-13 record was the Cardinals received the top overall pick in the 2019 draft. And that meant the chance to pick Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner that new Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury once said he’d take if he ever had the No. 1 pick.
After months of speculation and debate among football fans and media members, Kingsbury and the Cardinals did just that.
Rosen hasn’t spoken publicly since the Murray pick, but recently addressed the situation with Sports Illustrated.
“It's annoying, but it is what it is,” he said. “Football’s a business, and I definitely respect the higher-ups and their decisions.”