Kyler Murray and Josh Rosen at the center of Cardinals’ draft mystery

If the Cardinals were to draft Murray, they conceivably could hang on to Rosen, too, for a while and wait for the best deal that comes along. There are also lots of teams currently looking for quarterbacks, either as starters or backups, among them the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and Chargers. Might one of those teams be willing to part with a first-round pick? In theory, the Cardinals would expect a lot in exchange for a young quarterback who still has a lot of promise.