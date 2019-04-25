Morning briefing:

Justin Tucker has missed only one extra-point attempt in his seven-year NFL career. That’s 241 points in 242 attempts for a 99.587% accuracy rate that leads all active kickers and is fifth-best on the league’s all-time list.
That miss, his first since high school, cost the Baltimore Ravens a chance to take the New Orleans Saints to overtime last fall. Instead, the Ravens lost by one point 24 seconds later.
On Wednesday, Tucker signed a four-year contract extension that will pay him $23.05 million, including $12.5 million fully guaranteed, through 2023. Soon after sealing the deal that will make him the highest-paid kicker in league history, Tucker told the Baltimore Sun that the ball that inexplicably veered right on that night in October now sits on a shelf in his home, next to many other keepsake balls from throughout his career.
“That’s a part of my story, and I want to be able to look at that and realize that was a learning moment,” said Tucker, who is also the NFL’s all-time most accurate field-goal kicker (90.114%). “It was perhaps a pivotal moment for me as a professional.”
Tiger Woods sponsor Bridgestone Corp. seems to be having trouble keeping up with the demand for model of golf ball the superstar golfer used during his dramatic Masters victory earlier this month. The company sold every Tour B XS ball it had produced to consumers or retailers within a week of Woods’ 15th career major championship and first since 2008, according to a report Wednesday by Bloomberg.
In addition, the company sold all 10,000-plus commemorative Masters 12-ball boxes for $44.99 each in a little more than 24 hours. Those sets are due to ship later this week.