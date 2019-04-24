NFL notes: Ben Roethlisbeger agrees to extension; Marshawn Lynch to retire again

Ben Roethlisberger has agreed to a two-year extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers on the 15th anniversary of the day he was drafted, according to media reports.
Roethlisberger had one-year left on the $87.6-deal he signed in 2021. The new contract will keep him in Pittsburgh through 2021.
The Steelers picked the quarterback out of Miami (Ohio) 11th overall in the 2004 draft. Since then, Roethlisberger has led the team to three Super Bowl appearances, including victories following the 2005 and 2008 seasons, and five appearances in the AFC championship game.
Roethlisberger ranks sixth on the NFL’s all-time list with 56,194 passing yards, seventh with 363 passing touchdowns and seventh with 4,616 passes completed. He has also been sacked 501 times, third-most all-time.
Lynch to retire again
Marshawn Lynch is set to retire again after spending the last two seasons with the Oakland Raiders, according to media reports.
NFL.com reports that the Raiders have decided to move on from the 33-year-old running back and that he does not plan to play for another team.
A five-time Pro Bowl selection, the player known as Beast Mode led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2013 and 2014, and ranks 16th all-time with 84 in his career. He won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks following the 2013 season and made it back to the championship game with the team the following season.
Lynch retired following the 2015 season, only to return to play for his hometown Raiders in 2017.
Tucker, Ravens agree to extension
The Baltimore Ravens and Justin Tucker have agreed to terms to a four-year contract extension that will keep the kicker in Baltimore through 2023, the team announced Wednesday.
The deal is worth $23.05 million with about $12 million guaranteed, according to media reports, which would make him the highest-paid kicker in league history.