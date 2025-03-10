Not done yet: Khalil Mack agrees to one-year deal with Chargers

Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack jogs on the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans in November.

It’s the return of the Mack.

Edge rusher Khalil Mack has agreed to a contract extension with the Chargers, the team announced Monday. ESPN first reported Mack will return for his 12th pro season on a one-year deal that will pay $18 million fully guaranteed.

The 34-year-old has earned Pro Bowl recognition in each of his three years with the Chargers. Last season, he helped anchor the NFL’s best scoring defense with six sacks, 39 tackles and 15 quarterback hits. He will play without Joey Bosa for the first time as a Charger. The team released Bosa last week and saved more than $25 million in salary-cap space.

Mack was slated to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his illustrious career this week and said he would prioritize the opportunity to compete for a championship when considering his next destination.

But Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz said at the NFL scouting combine he hoped the team could re-sign Mack before NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday. The Chargers went 11-6 in the first year under coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and will return almost the entire defensive coaching staff to build upon that success.

The Chargers haven’t won a playoff game since 2018, and Mack is 0-5 in the playoffs in his career.

In other Chargers news, the team officially released running back Gus Edwards on Monday.