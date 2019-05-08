Guinness recognizes scrubs-wearing nurse as world record holder

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @guinnessworldrecords ! I’m delighted with your decision to review the criteria for this record. For me the issue went beyond achieving a world record. I made a conscious decision to wear my uniform for the race, knowing that the record attempt wouldn’t be counted. While nursing uniforms vary, one thing they have in common is that they are designed for professional women AND men who care for people in all sorts of ways across the world. I would have been doing a disservice to my profession if I had worn a fancy dress costume. Thank you to all of my wonderful colleagues, friends, and family for your support. Not to mention the hundreds of nurses and people across the world who have got behind me. It means a lot. Thank you @daddydarkrdc and all of @run.dem.crew for years of great running and friendship. Lastly thank you to @benhobson and @runnersworlduk for making this a thing! P.s. the Just Giving link is still live 😉 #whatnurseswear