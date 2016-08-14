Advertisement > Sports Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys Aug 13, 2016 | 6:43 PM The Rams made their return to the Coliseum on Saturday, playing the Dallas Cowboys in front of an expected 91,000 fans. Advertisement > Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Next Gallery PHOTOS Chargers vs. Ravens PHOTOS Rose Bowl 2019: Ohio State vs. Washington Featured Photography PHOTOS Pictures in the News | Thursday Jan. 10, 2019 Jan 8, 2019 PHOTOS 2019 Rose Parade PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya PHOTOS 2018 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count