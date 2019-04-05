UCLA's 18 perfect scores brings 'wow' factor to gymnastics — and some scrutiny

Katelyn Ohashi has earned six 10s on the floor exercise. Kyla Ross has earned 11, including a “Gym Slam” — a 10 in each rotation, the floor, uneven bars, vault and beam. Madison Kocian has the other 10 — earned on the bars — for the Bruins, who will compete in the NCAA Regionals in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Friday. The No. 2-ranked Bruins, whose only loss came at No. 1 Oklahoma, are expected to qualify for the NCAA championships, which will be held April 19-20 in Fort Worth.