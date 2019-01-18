UCLA's Katelyn Ohashi rediscovers her joy of gymnastics, becomes internet sensation

Ohashi starts the routine with an innocent grin, then bolts down the mat and soars overhead as she completes a double layout. She follows that with five more flips back down the diagonal. Between each series of stunts Ohashi playfully points at the crowd, shimmies her shoulders and juts her hands in the air as she dances. She whips her fists like she’s holding a lasso and shakes her curly hair, her teammates following suit behind her. After she lands in a split for the third time, she caps the routine with a resounding kick, smirking as the crowd erupts and her teammates thrust their fists in the air.