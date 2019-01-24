Colin Samuel is third UCLA football player to depart team this week

Defensive back Colin Samuel became the third UCLA football player to announce he was departing this week when he tweeted Thursday that he would be spending his last season of eligibility elsewhere as a graduate transfer.
Samuel, a redshirt junior, joins receiver Audie Omotosho and running back Brandon Stephens in leaving the Bruins. Samuel played in five games last season as a reserve in the secondary and on special teams before suffering a season-ending knee injury against Utah in October.
UCLA is also losing true freshman tight end Matt Alaimo, who is reportedly transferring to Rutgers, in part to be closer to his home in Paramus, N.J. Alaimo did not appear in a game last season.
Defensive lineman Chigozie Nnoruka and linebacker Jaelan Phillips previously announced they were leaving UCLA.