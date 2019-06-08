UFC 238 live updates: Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes

Henry Cejudo (14-2) will take on Marlon Moraes (22-5-1) for the UFC’s vacant bantamweight title on Saturday night at the United Center in Chicago. Also on the card are a co-main event between Valentina Shevchenko (16-3) and Jessica Eye (14-6) in a women’s flyweight bout as well as a lightweight fight between Tony Ferguson (24-3) and Donald Cerrone (36-11). Follow along here for round-by-round, fight-by-fight updates.