WNBA and CBS Sports Network reach broadcasting agreement

There will be more viewing options to watch WNBA basketball this season.
The league and CBS Sports reached a multiple-year agreement to televise 40 games per season in prime time on the CBS Sports Network. The first is a May 25 matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky.
Local programming is still responsible for broadcasting the games, and CBS will use those feeds to nationally televise games — a format similar to NBA TV.
The Los Angeles Sparks and the Phoenix Mercury will have the most nationally televised games in the league this season, with 12 each. CBS Sports Network will air seven Sparks games as part of the 40-game package. Four other Sparks games will be carried by ESPN2, and ABC will broadcast another.
"We thank CBS Sports for making such a meaningful commitment to women's basketball,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement, “and for providing another platform to showcase the world-class athletes of the WNBA."