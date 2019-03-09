Lakers' Brandon Ingram to miss rest of season because of blod clot in right arm

Brandon Ingram will miss the rest of the season after the Lakers medical staff discovered a blood clot in his right arm, the team announced Saturday.
Ingram began to feel soreness in his right shoulder on Monday afternoon and missed the Lakers’ last two games.
Blood clots more typically occur in people’s legs and are often the result of a lack of movement, which would allow the blood to circulate. They can also form because of hereditary conditions that predispose a person to blood clotting.
If not treated, a blood clot, or deep venous thrombosis, can travel to the lungs and cause a pulmonary embolism, which is life threatening.
Ingram has played in 52 games this season and has averaged 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3 assists.
In their game Saturday night against the Boston Celtics, the Lakers will be without Ingram, Lonzo Ball (severe ankle sprain) and Tyson Chandler (neck stiffness).
Kyle Kuzma and Lance Stephenson are questionable.