Kyrie Irving injury is latest unfortunate event for Mavericks after Luka Doncic trade

Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving (11) stands in front of teammate Max Christie after suffering what is reported to be a season-ending ACL injury Monday against the Sacramento Kings in Dallas.

Kyrie Irving is out for the season after the Dallas Mavericks star tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Monday night, multiple media sources have reported.

That’s devastating news for the Mavericks and their team leader in points and assists, but it’s hardly surprising considering how the last several weeks have gone for the defending Western Conference champions.

Dallas was 19-10 going into a Christmas Day matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. During that game, then-Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic suffered a strained left calf. It turned out to be the reigning NBA scoring champion’s final game with the Mavericks.

In a surprise Feb. 1 trade, Dallas general manager Nico Harrison sent the 25-year-old Doncic to the Lakers as part of a deal that brought 31-year-old forward Anthony Davis to the Mavericks. It was a move that was widely celebrated in Los Angeles, but wildly unpopular among Mavericks fans.

Doncic joined LeBron James and the rest of his new Lakers teammate on the floor for the first time Feb. 10. Since then, L.A. has gone 7-2 and moved into second place in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, Dallas’ fortunes have gotten worse. They lost the Dec. 25 game in which Doncic was injured and 19 of the 32 they’ve played since to find themselves at 32-30 and in 10th place in the West.

Davis had 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocked shots during his Mavericks debut Feb. 8 against the Houston Rockets. But at the 2:11 mark of the third quarter, Davis left the game with what was later revealed as a strained left adductor and hasn’t played since. He is scheduled to undergo an evaluation Thursday.

Starting center Dereck Lively II has been out since mid-January with a stress fracture in his right ankle, and his replacement, Daniel Gafford, suffered a right knee sprain Feb. 10. Both players could be weeks away from returning.

The news out of Monday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings could be the crushing blow for a Dallas team that entered the season with legitimate championship aspirations. The 32-year-old Irving was driving to the basket late in the first quarter when he was fouled by DeMar DeRozan, then stepped on the foot of Sacramento’s Jonas Valanciunas and landed awkwardly on his left leg, appearing to hyperextend his knee on the play.

Irving had tears in his eyes as he sunk both of his free throws before leaving the game.

A moment of pure determination for Kyrie Irving.



After suffering an injury, Kyrie was helped to the line to take his free throws before exiting the game.



He made both. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/hJDDRTDLg7 — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2025

The Mavericks — who earlier in the day had announced an increase in ticket price by an average of 8.61% for next season —haven’t released any news on Irving’s injury since describing it during the game as a “left knee sprain.”

“Prayers sent up to Ky,” James wrote on X about the player who helped him lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to their only NBA championship in 2016.

Prayers sent up to Ky 🧙🏾🤞🏾!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 4, 2025

Doncic responded to his former Dallas teammate’s injury in his Instagram Stories, posting photos of Irving shooting his post-injury free throws with emojis signifying prayers and holding back tears. Separately, he posted a photo of himself with his arm around Irving.

“You will come back stronger, mi hermano!” Doncic wrote, using a Spanish phrase for “my brother.”