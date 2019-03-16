Lakers’ Brandon Ingram expected to make full recovery from arm surgery

Brandon Ingram is expected to make a full recovery after having surgery to repair a structural issue in his arm that led to a blood clot.
Ingram had the surgery Saturday, eight days after Lakers doctors discovered the blood clot, or deep venous thrombosis. They began a procedure last week in which he was treated with anticoagulants through an IV to dissolve the clot.
“This was the best set of facts you could have with a clot,” said Jeff Schwartz, Ingram’s agent. “There’s a night and day difference between a structural and hematological issue. Because it was structural, he will have a full recovery.”
According to a hematologist who has not examined Ingram and requested anonymity, people who have this surgery are typically back to full strength or near full strength within 3-4 months.
The same doctor said the chances Ingram will make a full recovery, in percentage, is in the high 90s.