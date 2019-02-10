Kyle Kuzma's fast start can't carry Lakers in 143-120 loss to 76ers

The Lakers couldn’t do anything to stop a 76ers team built for a championship run.
Joel Embiid scored 37 points for Philadelphia and the 76ers beat the Lakers, 143-120.
Outside of Ben Simmons, the 76ers starters made 70% of their shots and scored 94 points.
The game was tied at 61 with five minutes left in the second quarter, but the 76ers pulled away from there as the Lakers struggled to contain their big men. No player on the Lakers bench cracked double digits.
LeBron James finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
Kyle Kuzma scored 39 points, 23 of them in the first quarter. Kuzma scored more points in the first quarter than he ever has in his career. Not since Kobe Byrant did it in 2008 did a Lakers player score at least 23 points in a first quarter.
In their first game with Mike Muscala and Reggie Bullock, the Lakers started Bullock at shooting guard and used Brandon Ingram as their starting point guard.