Lakers trade for Detroit Pistons' Reggie Bullock

The Lakers, in desperate need of outside shooting, agreed to acquire Reggie Bullock from the Detroit Pistons for rookie Svi Mykhailiuk and a second-round draft pick, according to two people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly.
Bullock, 27, is a 6-7 guard/forward averaging 12 points and shooting 38.4% from three-point range.
The Lakers are tied with the Pistons for the second-worst three-point shooting in the NBA at 33.5%, and are hopeful that Bullock can help in that area.
Bullock, who is in his sixth season, was drafted 25th overall by the Clippers in 2013. He’s in the final season of a contract that pays him $2.5 million this season.
That fits in with the Lakers’ mandate of having players on one-year contracts so they can have salary-cap space for a big-name free agent this summer.
Mykhailiuk, a second-round pick last June, averaged 3.2 points in 39 games.