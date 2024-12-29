Lakers acquire Dorian Finney-Smith, trade D’Angelo Russell to the Nets

The Lakers finally landed wing Dorian Finney-Smith, a “three-and-D” player the team has coveted for more than a season, by sending out D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers also acquired reserve guard Shake Milton in the deal, which helped them trim nearly $3 million in payroll and gives them flexibility under the second salary cap apron.

The trade, which was completed Sunday morning and confirmed by a person with knowledge of the deal, gives the Lakers a 6-foot-7 forward in Finney-Smith who is shooting 43.5% from three-point range on 5.4 attempts per game and adds to their thin frontcourt.

Finney-Smith, 31, is averaging 10.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in 20 games. He is known for being a reliable three-point shooter and playing strong, versatile defense.

The Lakers will need to decide how he slots into their rotation and whether he replaces either Rui Hachimura or Max Christie in the starting lineup. Finney-Smith essentially has been a full-time starter since the 2019-20 season, when he established himself as a reliable three-point shooter playing for Dallas.

The trade ends a long stretch of uncertainty for Russell and the Lakers, with the former No. 2 overall pick seemingly being on the trading block since the Lakers reacquired him in the trade that sent out Russell Westbrook in 2023.

Russell helped the Lakers reach the Western Conference finals that season, and his play in the second half of last season helped push them to 47 wins. He set the team record for threes in a season with 226.

But concerns about his defense and playoff performances along with the emergence of Austin Reaves helped push Russell to the bench this season, and with the Lakers’ improving defense, the 28-year-old point guard’s minutes and offensive opportunities were cut.

Russell has averaged just 12.4 points and 26.3 minutes, his three-point shooting dropping from 41.5% last season to 33.3%. In the final year of his contract, Russell returns to the Nets, where the Lakers first traded him in 2017 and where he made his lone All-Star appearance in 2019.

Lewis, the Lakers’ second-round pick in 2023, never found a consistent role and spent nearly all of his time in the G-League.

Milton, 28, is averaging 7.4 points in 27 games while making 38.9% of his three-point shots. He’s viewed by scouts as a streaky second-unit shooter with the ability to get the ball to the basket.

The Lakers (18-13) play Tuesday against Cleveland, which has the best record in the NBA.