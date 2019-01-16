Five takeaways from the Lakers' 107-100 win over the Chicago Bulls

2. The Lakers’ free-throw shooting problems are causing Walton to make some difficult decisions. Late in games, he needs defense, but he also needs players who can hit free throws. Even with their best free-throw shooter grabbing the ball as soon as possible in the final minute of Tuesday night’s game, the Lakers missed three free throws. The Bulls couldn’t capitalize, but other teams might. “It’s a balance,” Walton said. “You need good defenders and you need good free-throw shooters out there. You try to give at least a combination of both.”