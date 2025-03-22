LeBron James returns from injury, but Lakers look lost in blowout loss to Bulls

Lakers star LeBron James, right, controls the ball next to Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams during the Lakers’ 146-115 loss Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena. James finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

There was less than a second left in the first quarter when LeBron James went to the sideline to inbound the ball. Sensing a moment to get the hottest player in the building, Luka Doncic, one more shot, the Lakers rushed their new star into the game.

Doncic hustled to the scorer’s table, unwrapping the heat pack from his lower back, unsnapping his warmup pants and zipping off his jacket.

James then fired the ball down the floor. But instead of it finding Doncic or any Lakers player, it badly curved toward the courtside seats, a screwball turnover in a game littered with mistakes.

Doncic, the player the Lakers acquired to fix their narrow operating margins, scored with ease Saturday night, scoring three-pointers from all over the court. He finished with 34 points, a carryover from a multi-week stretch of dominant offense.

But everyone else? Back at full strength with James and Rui Hachimura playing for the first time in two weeks, the team looked like a group of strangers, badly beaten 146-115 by a Chicago team nine games under .500.

It was the most points the Lakers allowed this season.

And Doncic was far from perfect, all of his shot-making undone by seven turnovers and a disengaged defensive performance that helped the Bulls run away.

In the first half, the Lakers (43-27) were slow-footed, maybe a tax they needed to pay playing in their seventh game in 10 days. Their effort against Coby White in the first quarter was lacking, the Bulls guard quickly catching fire and matching Doncic bucket for bucket.

The Bulls (31-40) made 78.6% of their two-point shots in the first half, the Lakers defense providing no resistance. They didn’t stop Chicago at the rim. They didn’t stay in front of them on the perimeter. And once they got caught in rotations after switching, the Lakers moved like they had cement in their sneakers.

The Lakers’ overall effort ticked up in the second half. The bad news? Somehow the defense was even worse, the Bulls scoring 81 points as they began to make shots from all over the court.

White finished with 36 and rookie Matas Buzelis had 31 points for Chicago. Josh Giddey nearly recorded a quadruple-double for the Bulls, finishing with 15 points, 17 assists, 10 rebounds and eight steals. The Bulls had seven players with at least 12 points and an eighth who scored nine.

James, in his first game after missing two weeks with a groin strain, looked badly out of rhythm on both sides of the court. He scored 17 but turned it over five times. Austin Reaves had 25 but couldn’t help the Lakers get stops. And Hachimura, limited to 18 minutes, looked out of sorts off the bench and only scored five points.

The Lakers play the Orlando Magic on the road Monday.