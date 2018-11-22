LeBron James returns to Cleveland and leads Lakers to victory over Cavaliers

During a timeout in the first quarter, the Cavaliers played a 90-second video that began with highlights from Cleveland’s 2016 championship. It spent more time on LeBron James’ work in the community, ending with footage from the I Promise School, which his foundation helped open and has heavily financed.
The video ended with a black screen and white lettering that said “THANK YOU LeBRON.”
As those letters appeared on the screen, James pointed up at the crowd and walked back onto the court. He beat his chest in acknowledgement a few times before pointing again while the Drake song “Forever” played on the speakers.
It serenaded James with the words: “Last name: Ever, first name: Greatest.”
He laughed at something said on the court.
“A hero has come back,” Cavaliers Coach Larry Drew said before the game.
Until halftime, Cleveland treated him as one. They celebrated the Akron native who left them twice but always comes home.
James’ Lakers beat the Cavaliers behind his 32 points, 11 of them in the fourth quarter, in his first trip to Quicken Loans Arena as a Laker. He added 14 rebounds and seven assists. The Lakers beat the Cavaliers 109-105, improving to 10-7 overall and 8-2 in their last 10 games.
James missed two free throws in the game’s final two minutes, with the crowd then treating him like any other opponent, to keep the Cavaliers in striking distance. But it added only a bit of drama to an inevitable conclusion.
Lonzo Ball had one of his most aggressive offensive nights of the season. He scored 15 points, after scoring zero points against the Magic on Saturday and two against the Heat on Sunday. Ball also had seven rebounds and six assists.
Josh Hart’s three blocks were a career high.
Cleveland was led by second-year forward Cedi Osman’s 21 points. Former Laker guard Jordan Clarkson added 20.
James was cheered from the outset.
The public-address announcer announced James’ name during pre-game introductions with the same flair he would a member of the home team, drawing out his name as deafening cheers saturated the arena, nearly drowning out his voice.
One pair of guests cut one Lakers jersey and one Cavaliers jersey in half, sewed the mismatched halves together, and wore them to the game. When James scored the game’s first basket, the fans cheered again.
James scored six of the Lakers’ first 10 points, but the Cavaliers who entered the game 2-13, put up a fight. They committed no turnovers in the first half, becoming the first team this season to have a half without any turnovers.
Late in the fourth quarter, Cleveland had only committed one turnover while the Lakers had committed 14, which turned into 15 Cavaliers points.
The Lakers forced Cleveland’s second turnover of the game with 6:05 left when Ball stole the ball from Larry Nance Jr. He tossed it ahead to James, whose running dunk brought the Lakers within five.
Their run came a few moments later.
James hit a three-pointer to tie the score at 99. Then he hit two free throws to give the Lakers a two-point lead. Then he drew another foul and shot two more free throws and made one of them, to give the Lakers a three-point lead and cap an 11-0 run.
Osman, a disciple of James’, hit a three to break the Lakers’ run and tie the score again.
Eight years ago, the first time James made his return to Cleveland after leaving in free agency, Quicken Loans Arena played Darth Vader’s theme music when James was introduced to the crowd and fans jeered him all game. They even chanted, “Akron hates you.”
Then he returned, won a championship and rode in a convertible through town with what seemed like the whole city there to embrace him.
On Wednesday, James was not a villain, even though he left the Cavaliers to sink to the bottom of NBA. On Wednesday he got everything he wanted.