Five takeaways from the Lakers' 109-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers

2) Speaking of Ball, had James’ homecoming not been such a big deal, Ball’s game would have been talked up even more. It might have been his best effort of the season. “It was one of my favorite parts of our game ... how much he was attacking the rim,” Walton said. “Even the ones he didn’t finish, I didn’t care. Just seeing him get downhill and be physical and play-make, he’s so gifted with that, to see him taking that next step was really a positive for us.” After scoring two points total in the previous two games, Ball knew he had to be more aggressive on Wednesday and acted accordingly. “The faster the game is, I usually play better like that,” said Ball, who finished with 15 points on seven-of-11 shooting from the field, seven rebounds and six assists. “That’s what they were telling me. I get the ball, just push it, try to outrun everybody.”