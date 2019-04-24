Lakers' coaching search is more proof Jeanie Buss' team is lost without a leader

Juwan Howard, a Miami Heat assistant, is the third candidate. He actually might be the most impressive of the three men, smart and savvy and engaging. He played collegiately at Michigan with Pelinka, and professionally in Miami with James and he’s been on the same court as Rambis, so those family boxes are all checked. But this would be his first head coaching job of any sort, and wasn’t that the issue with Luke Walton? Do the Lakers really want to throw another rookie at James?