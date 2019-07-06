Lakers add DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo to already potent lineup

The Lakers missed out on the free-agent sweepstakes for Kawhi Leonard, but they pivoted in a big way Saturday by surrounding newcomer Anthony Davis with familiar faces.
They agreed to terms with two players who played with Davis on the New Orleans Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo.
Cousins, 28, agreed to a one-year deal, the terms of which are unclear. The 6-11, 270-pound veteran of six NBA campaigns spent last season on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors as he recovered from an Achilles tear he suffered the year before. Cousins didn't play until mid-January but started in all 30 games he played for the Warriors, averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in a little more than 21 minutes per game. Cousins also missed a significant portion of the playoffs this spring with a torn quadriceps muscle.
His history with Davis dates to February, 2016, the day Cousins played in the All-Star game representing the Sacramento Kings, he was traded to the Pelicans. He and Davis spent a season and a half together.
Before Cousins' Achilles tendon injury, many people thought he was having his best season, averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocked shots during his 48 games.
Rondo, 33, returns after spending last season with the Lakers. Though he had two injuries that kept him out for an extended period of time, Rondo averaged 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 29.8 minutes and was seen as a calming veteran presence for a young Lakers team. LeBron James often raved about his basketball intelligence.
Rondo, a veteran of 13 NBA seasons, will sign a two-year deal for the veteran minimum after playing on a one-year deal last season.
The Lakers also reached agreements with guard Quinn Cook and center JaVale McGee.
Cook and the Lakers agreed to a two-year, $6-million deal; McGee will get a two-year contract for $8.5 million, according to people with knowledge of the deal who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Cook, 26, gives the Lakers firepower off the bench. The 6-foot-2 guard is a three-year NBA veteran who won a championship with the Warriors in 2018.
In 74 games with the Warriors last season, he averaged 6.9 points and shot 46.5% from the field, 40.5% from three-point range. He has made 41.8% of his three-pointers over a three-year career.
McGee, 31, has 11 seasons of NBA experience. The 7-foot, 270-pound center was a backup center for the Lakers last season, when he averaged 8.0 points and 5.1 rebounds in 17.4 minutes.
The Lakers depth chart now looks like this:
Point guards: Rondo and Cook.
Shooting guards: Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Troy Daniels.
Shooting forwards: LeBron James, Jared Dudley.
Power forwards: Davis, Kyle Kuzma.
Centers: Cousins, McGee.