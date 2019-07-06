Lakers add DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo to already potent lineup

Cousins, 28, agreed to a one-year deal, the terms of which are unclear. The 6-11, 270-pound veteran of six NBA campaigns spent last season on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors as he recovered from an Achilles tear he suffered the year before. Cousins didn't play until mid-January but started in all 30 games he played for the Warriors, averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in a little more than 21 minutes per game. Cousins also missed a significant portion of the playoffs this spring with a torn quadriceps muscle.