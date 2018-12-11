Dwyane Wade’s last game in L.A. is a nostalgic ode to stellar career

“There’s a couple things about that,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “One, what it says about Dwyane and his ability constantly to reinvent himself and sacrifice for the betterment of the team. He did that when he was at the top of his game, in his prime, and he’s proven that he can do it with a team like this. Obviously, he’s proven he’s worthy of starting. And the second part of that is, a large part of him not starting is I can protect us from me and from him. I’ve coached him many years. I know if I start him, I’m going to play him 40 minutes, so I can control the minutes better if he’s not playing the first six or seven of the first and third.”