Five takeaways from the Lakers' victory over the Jazz

Five takeaways from the Lakers’ 90-83 defeat of the the Utah Jazz on Friday night:
1) The Lakers were locked in on defense against the Jazz from the start, and that is what carried Los Angeles to victory.
The Lakers held the Jazz to 16 points in the first quarter on 25.9% shooting.
For the game, the Lakers held the Jazz to 38.8% shooting, 17.4% on three-pointers.
2) The Lakers pride themselves on sharing the basketball, on looking for their teammates, making the extra pass.
The Lakers had a season-low 10 assists against the Jazz. LeBron James had seven of them. Lonzo Ball had two, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had the other.
“It was horrible,” James said about the low assists. “Horrible. Horrible, man. You look at the stats, man, but offensively, we just found a way late in the game.”
3) Again, the Lakers shot poorly at the free-throw line. They made only 11 of 18 (61.1%).
Brandon Ingram got to the free-throw line the most, but he was a subpar six of 10 from the line.
Kyle Kuzma missed his only free throw, James was four of six, and Caldwell-Pope made his only attempt.
4) It’s safe to say the Lakers were decent at best from three-point range. They shot just 30.4% from long range.
Caldwell-Pope had the roughest night, missing all four of his three-pointers. Kuzma missed four of his five attempts from long range.
5) Maybe it was getting back home from a three-game trip that made the Lakers so careless with the basketball.
Maybe they ate too much turkey on Thanksgiving, and that made the Lakers turn the ball over so much.
Whatever the case, the Lakers had 24 turnovers, limiting their offensive opportunities.