NBA free agency: Lakers seek meeting with Nets' D’Angelo Russell

The Lakers reached out Saturday to representatives for guards D’Angelo Russell and Patrick Beverley, according to people familiar with their conversations.
Russell is a restricted free agent with the Brooklyn Nets, finishing the rookie contract he began with the Lakers as the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2015. There is mutual interest in a reunion, but other factors are at play.
With several reports indicating that the Nets are on the verge of a deal with point guard Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn could renounce its rights to Russell, opening the door for another team to sign him outright. Russell also is reportedly meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Lakers have salary cap space to sign Russell, but won’t if they succeed in luring Kawhi Leonard, with whom they will meet in the next few days.
Russell was drafted by the Lakers, then traded in the summer of 2017 to clear cap space. Russell made his first All-Star team last season, averaging 21.1 points and seven assists.
Beverley spent the last two seasons with the Clippers after arriving in Los Angeles as part of the trade that sent Chris Paul to Houston. He is known for his defensive tenacity and has averaged 8.2 points, 3.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds with the Clippers.