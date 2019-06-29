Lakers’ Rob Pelinka proved he was not in over his head this offseason

The issue for the Lakers from the start was that the New Orleans Pelicans had no intention of keeping the Lakers’ No. 4 pick. They had planned to trade it, which they ended up doing in a draft night deal with the Atlanta Hawks. So it was never really up to New Orleans to delay the trade 30 days, and there was no reason for the Hawks to delay the trade in order to help the Lakers secure maximum free agent money. Not only does that not make much sense for the Hawks, but they also want Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter, whom the Lakers drafted for Atlanta, signed and playing for them in the Las Vegas Summer League next week, not sitting at home for a month just to benefit the Lakers.