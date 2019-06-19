Anthony Davis trade is Lakers succeeding on brand appeal

The agent strong-armed the New Orleans Pelicans into trading Davis. He used the threat of his client’s impending free agency to limit their potential trade partners to the Lakers and New York Knicks, who didn’t have the necessary assets to complete the deal. He also helped set in motion the previous attempt by the Lakers to acquire Davis, which eviscerated whatever little harmony existed in their locker room and gave Pelinka no option but to break up the forced marriage between LeBron James and the team’s young nucleus.